Doctor jumps off 8th floor of building in Gurugram, dies

According to police, Saha was living alone in his Gurugram flat while his wife Laxmi and six year old daughter live in Kolkata. "We suspect that Saha had some conflict with his wife and it could be a reason behind the extreme step. We have also recovered a suicide note from his flat in which he did not blame anyone for the extreme step," said Mohan Puri, an officer privy to the investigation.

According to police, Saha was under stress as the couple had filed a mutual divorce petition in a local court and on Tuesday they had to attend their first court hearing The police said Saha and his wife had a conversation over the phone just before his suicide, in that conversation Saha told his wife that he would jump off from the window.

After hearing this his wife immediately informed the Gurugram police about it over the phone Police said further action will be initiated once they receive any complaint from the deceased's family. "We are investigating the matter and will also get more inputs from his family. Further investigations are being conducted. The body has been kept in the mortuary for an autopsy," he said.

