Doctor steals kidney from man who came to donate blood

Chennai: In what can be called as a shocking case presented before the Madurai High Court, a man alleged that he went to donate blood to a hospital in the city but his kidney was removed instead. A case was registered by the victim's mother with the Madurai police.

According to Mirror Now, the victim identified as Mohammed Fakhruddin had studied till Class 10 and now works as a photographer. He lives in Othakadai area of Madurai along with his sister, a brother, and his mother. Fakhruddin's acquaintance Raja Mohammed had requested him to donate blood for his elder sister's son Azharuddin, who is unwell and requires blood.

Fakhruddin accepted his request and went to a private hospital in Madurai to donate blood for Azharuddin on October 17, last year. However, doctors after examining him said that he had some blood-related disease and will have to stay and get it treated.

Agreeing to this, Fakhruddin stayed in the hospital and underwent the said treatment with his mother Shakeela Banu's support. Surprisingly, the doctors in the hospital had removed his kidney in the garb of treating him and transplanted it in Azharuddin, reports the website.

Upon learning the alleged crime, Fakhruddin's mother Shakeela approached the police and a complaint was registered against Raja Mohammed. However, the police took no action against the accused even after he confessed to the crime.

Shakeela then filed a plea at the Madurai seeking action against the accused who stole Fakhruddin's kidney. Acting on the plea, Justice Seshasayee ordered that the Commissioner of Police must lead the investigation and the culprits to be brought in the court for the hearing.

