Search

Doctor stops kid from hugging him after returning from work in viral video, Twitter reacts

Published: Mar 29, 2020, 19:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The viral video shows a doctor in Saudi Arabia coming home after a long shift, breaks down when he is not able to hug his son

A screengrab from the video posted by Mike on Twitter
A screengrab from the video posted by Mike on Twitter

Amid the Coronavirus threat looming around the world there are scores of doctors and nurses putting up the brave faces and pulling off long hours at work at hospital and risk getting infected. And when they come home to their loved ones after a long shift, they have to deal with maintaining a distance from them too.

A viral video making rounds of social media portrays just this –a doctor in Saudi Arabia coming home after a long shift, breaks down when he is not able to hug his son. The video, posted by Mike on Twitter shows the boy excited to see his father, running to him only to be stopped by him and break down from the strain.

The video, posted on Friday, garnered a whooping 10.8 million views with more than 296, 700 likes and was retweeted over 108,100 times. Users commenting on the video said that the scene describes what medical practitioners are going through across the globe, with some hailing the doctor as a hero.

What do you think of the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK