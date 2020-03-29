Doctor stops kid from hugging him after returning from work in viral video, Twitter reacts

Amid the Coronavirus threat looming around the world there are scores of doctors and nurses putting up the brave faces and pulling off long hours at work at hospital and risk getting infected. And when they come home to their loved ones after a long shift, they have to deal with maintaining a distance from them too.

A viral video making rounds of social media portrays just this –a doctor in Saudi Arabia coming home after a long shift, breaks down when he is not able to hug his son. The video, posted by Mike on Twitter shows the boy excited to see his father, running to him only to be stopped by him and break down from the strain.

A Saudi doctor returns home from the hospital, tells his son to keep his distance, then breaks down from the strain. pic.twitter.com/0ER9rYktdT — Mike (@Doranimated) March 26, 2020

The video, posted on Friday, garnered a whooping 10.8 million views with more than 296, 700 likes and was retweeted over 108,100 times. Users commenting on the video said that the scene describes what medical practitioners are going through across the globe, with some hailing the doctor as a hero.

So sad. My young adult son is flying home this weekend from overseas where he is in medical school. I won’t be hugging him. It will be so hard. And I set up a quarantine bedroom/office/kitchenette in the basement where he’ll be for 2 weeks, separate from the rest of us. — Trainer Gloria ð¨ð¦ (@TrainerGloria) March 26, 2020

It’s a message more than a scene describes what happening to medical stuff around the world ð

ÙØ­Ø§ÙÙ ÙØ±ÙØ¹ — AbduL (@mo799r) March 26, 2020

This hurts the heart to watch. That doctor is such a hero. — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) March 27, 2020

Thats what you want in your doctor, compassion â¤ï¸ — Aboud Dandachi (@abouddandachi) March 26, 2020

OK, I'm not crying, you're crying — Herb Glatter (@herbyg72) March 26, 2020

I know a doctor who's right now in dilemma whether he should go home or just stayin at the hospital cz he's afraid of harming his wife and kids. That's heartbreaking, really. — emma‎â (fan account) (@goodguyevans) March 27, 2020

What do you think of the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates