Doctor talks on phone, argues with cop while injured patient dies

An accident victim died for want of adequate medical aid because the doctor at the Bilsi Community Health Centre (CHC) was busy talking on phone and then arguing with the sub-inspector who had brought the victim there. The incident took place on Monday but its video went viral later. Badaun SSP Sankalp Sharma said that he had raised the matter with District Magistrate Kumar Prashant who said that further action would be taken after studying the autopsy report.

The SSP said, "If the death is due to negligence, appropriate action will be taken against those responsible." The video footage shows the doctor arguing with the cop instead of attending to the injured woman. Sub-inspector Sushil Panwar from the Ughaiti police station, who drove the woman to the CHC, said that he got into an argument with the doctor after he continued to talk on phone instead of attending to the patient despite requests.

The victim, Rambeti, was travelling on a motorcycle along with her son, Manoj, and nephew, Amit Kumar, in Badaun when an unidentified vehicle hit them. Her nephew, who was also critically injured in the accident, was shifted to a higher medical facility while Panwar took the woman and her son to the CHC. The son is recovering at the centre.

Panwar said, "The doctor's behaviour was callous and unacceptable. When I asked him to hurry up and look at the patient whose condition was deteriorating, he said accident cases were all too common in the area and there was no need to worry."

The family is yet to file a complaint.

Meanwhile, the chief medical superintendent of Badaun, Yashpal Singh, said he was not aware of the matter but would look into it and order an inquiry if needed.

