Doctor with COVID-19 symptoms dies even after testing negative twice

A 26-year-old resident junior doctor, who had COVID-19 symptoms but was tested negative for the virus twice, died on Thursday in Delhi.

Just before he passed away, Dr Abhishek Bhayana has complained of chest congestion and breathlessness to his elder brother Aman. “I am having breathing issues. All my symptoms are of corona… I will be 100% positive,” Abhishek had said, according to The Indian Express.

Abhishek was posted as a junior resident doctor in the department of oral surgery at Maulana Azad Institute for Dental Sciences (MAIDS) in New Delhi. He had secured 21st in the AIIMS MDS exam and had travelled to Rohtak in Haryana in June last week for counselling.

His family members performed his last rites on Friday afternoon. “On Thursday morning, he started to feel dizzy. Before that, he was perfectly fine. We still can’t believe he is not with us, our parents are in shock,” Aman was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Abhishek’s family members said that he first showed the symptoms for the infection around 10 days ago. He was repeatedly complaining on throat pain and cough. An X-ray was performed and result showed he had a chest infection. “But he kept saying the symptoms were not of chest infection as he was having shortness of breath,” Aman said.

On Thursday, Bhayana’s condition worsened and the family rushed him to a nearby private hospital. “The negative result of Covid-19 tests may come due to several other reasons,” Aman added.