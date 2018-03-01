Doctors advise people to play Holi with organic colours

On the eve of Holi, doctors today advised people to use organic colours only, and warned that wearing contact lenses when playing the festival of colours may harm eyes





On the eve of Holi, doctors today advised people to use organic colours only, and warned that wearing contact lenses when playing the festival of colours may harm eyes. Both chemical and natural colours are available in the market, and medical and environmental experts have been pitching for the use of latter. "Chemical colours can irritate the skin by causing itching, rashes, swelling and aggravated eczema.

Colour can compromise the eyesight resulting in severe irritation, redness, watering and itching. The scalp can get affected, leading to hair damage and hair fall," said Naresh Bhargava, senior consultant in the dermatology department at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. Bhargava added that people should oil or moisturise their face and body before stepping out to play with colours. The president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), K K Aggarwal, said the green colour has malachite, which can harm eyes. "Glass in colours can harm skin. Also, balloons can cause head injury. Use of contact lenses while playing Holi can harm eyes," he said. The IMA chief also cautioned that "consuming 'bhang' can harm the heart".

'Bhang' is a popular drink enjoyed by people during Holi. It is one of the few legally available cannabis preparations in the country. Bhargava advised that one should wear loose cotton clothes, long-sleeved tops and full-length trousers, leggings or salwars while playing with colours. "Use lukewarm water when taking bath and washing off the colours. One should keep the eyes closed while washing the hair and face so that the colour does not get inside the eyes," said Neeraj Sanduja, senior consultant, ophthalmology, at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon. "Use a sunglass to protect your eyes from colour-filled darts or water jets," he added.

