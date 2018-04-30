Doctors advise Sharad Pawar to skip travel for 15 days due to swelling of legs

"Pawar saheb has leg-swelling problem and doctors have told him to avoid travelling for a fortnight," a state NCP leader said

Sharad Pawar/ File Pic

Doctors advised Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar to not to travel for the next 15 days due to swelling in his legs, the party said on Monday.

"Pawar saheb has leg-swelling problem and doctors have told him to avoid travelling for a fortnight," a state NCP leader said. However, despite the medical advice, the 77-year-old former Union minister is expected to attend two events scheduled over the next eight days, he said.

The first event is to be held on May 4 at the Pune-based Vasantdada Sugar Institute and the second one is a two-day meeting from May 8 at the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha at Satara in Western Maharashtra.

