Doctors at Delhi hospital arrange around Rs 11 lakh for transplant

Representational image

New Delhi: Doctors at Max Hospital, Saket arranged around Rs 11 lakh for a seven-year-old boy's pediatric liver transplantation surgery when his parents expressed their inability to pay the entire amount for the treatment.

A team of doctors led by Dr Sharat Verma, Senior Consultant - Paediatric Hepatology and Gastroenterology, successfully transplanted Ali Hamza's liver in Delhi's Max Hospital.

"When he came here for the treatment, his liver had completely failed. He had jaundice and kept slipping into a coma. We suggested them transplant, they said they don't have enough money. Pediatric liver transplantation is done at a cost of Rs 15 lakh, we arranged around Rs 11 lakh for them. Ali's father became the match for his son's liver transplant," Dr Sharat told ANI.

Ali's disease was diagnosed in the early stage of his illness. His father, Mohammad Rehan tried his best to provide his son with immediate treatment as soon as his disease was detected.

While speaking to ANI, Ali's father Mohammad Rehan said: "I am so thankful to the team of doctors who have helped us in our hardship. We were able to collect only Rs 3 lakh for Ali's treatment, doctors at Delhi's Max Hospital arranged the rest of the amount."

Ali and his family hail from Lucknow, he is currently studying in the first standard. Post a major liver transplant surgery, both father and son are now living a healthy life.

