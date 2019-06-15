Doctors at Delhi's AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital call off strike

national

The doctors associated with the Association, however, said that they would continue to wear red-stained bandages and helmets as a sign of protest

Pic. Dr. Anil Shekhawat, MD, AIIMS New Delhi

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Saturday called off its day-long strike announced in support of the protesting medicos in West Bengal

Announcing the decision, the RDA gave West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a 48-hour ultimatum to meet the demands of protesting doctors in her state.

"RDA AIIMS issues an ultimatum of 48 hours to West Bengal government to meet the demands of striking doctors there, failing which we will be forced to resort to an indefinite strike at AIIMS, New Delhi. We hope that our colleagues across the nation will join us in this hour of need," read a statement from the RDA.

The doctors associated with the Association, however, said that they would continue to wear red-stained bandages and helmets as a sign of protest.

The ultimatum came a day after Banerjee gave the protesting doctors in her state four hours to withdraw their strike and return to work or vacate the hostels.

The doctors of the Safdarjung Hospital too withdrew their strike. However, other hospital associations, including the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA)went on strike on Saturday as a mark of solidarity with the protesting doctors in West Bengal.

Top stories of the day

Mumbai Crime: Baby kidnapper pretended to be pregnant for 7 months, reveals probe

Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle to take place on June 16

Pastor dupes 700 people of one parish

Mumbai: Loose iron scaffolding at GST office leaves bizman 'brain dead'

Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

On 51st birthday, Raj Thackeray blesses flower bouquet while Sharmila blushes

From Shashi Tharoor's son to Laxmi Mittal's daughter: Big, fat Indian weddings

Mumbai rains: These 15 photos will surely put a smile on your face!

Mumbai: Alert nurse of Nair hospital helps reunite kidnapped baby with parents

Mumbai: Vashi school refuses admission to child of single mother

Mumbai: Bio-toilets near Gateway of India shut after wind, waves slam it leaving debris on road

Mumbai Rains: 100 illegal structures on nullahs razed in five days by BMC

Mumbai Rains: Three dead in tree collapse incidents in Jogeshwari, Malad, and Govandi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates