Doctor's Day Special: Applauding COVID Warriors, Nahar Medical Center exhibits discipline

This Doctor's day respect and admiration for the frontline workers around the world protecting global health have been pouring. People around the globe are more grateful than ever for their doctors. During the worst public health emergency in more than 100 years, doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers have risked their lives to treat millions of people infected with the noxious new corona virus that causes COVID-19 and the other non-COVID patients who required healthcare for other ailments. Doctors are logging longer hours than ever and hospitals are rushing to expand their capabilities. Nahar Medical center salutes these superheroes and honors them for their unparalleled contribution to sustain mankind.

With the pandemic this year, it has crippled life and taken away many things we used to take for granted. Henceforth, we believe every individual shall be more cautious about their Health because now one understands the importance of building immunity, physical as well as mental well-being.



Nahar Medical Center; 20000sqft Diagnostic Care Center at Chandivali at Nahar Amrit Shakti

Dr.Kavita Torne, Center Head, recalls how during the sudden lockdown patients who were non-COVID had difficulty getting treatment as hospitals were flooded with COVID patients, the fear of visiting health facility had become a challenge. As Nahar Medical Center was not authorized for COVID testing we thought we should have our center fully operational so that we can help the panic subside and get all our patients treated under the proper guidance of our doctors. Our staff was available and in no time with all the safety protocols we were running smoothly.

Nahar Medical Center is a state-of-the-art medical & diagnostic center in the heart of Chandivali, Powai. Having all the facilities under one roof from diagnostics to 50+ Consultant Doctors consulting at the center has proven to be a boon to the residents of Chandivali during this period of the pandemic.

A resident of Chandivali, Ms.Kanupriya Agarwal says,"When I had to go for an urgent sonography, I chose to get it done at Nahar Medical Center because I knew that they were not taking covid patients so, it was relatively safer. NMC has been following the sanitization and distancing measures since the lockdown began. And also since I live in Nahar, it is my most preferred choice specially during these times, when we want to avoid travel".



A strong concept with a great environment for Healthcare ( Waiting Area)

Many of our doctors have played a role in the fight by disseminating factual health information through our social media accounts. Our Doctors have acted as advocates for spreading reliable information. Dr.Guneet Chopra, General Physician says, "The need of the hour now is to spread the right health informatics, to prevent the spread of viruses and other infections."

Ms.Avanee Parekh, Nutritionist says, "The way to immunity is through nutrition, having a balanced diet, enough water intake and exercise will keep the body ready to deal with any attack". Nahar Group has always believed in promoting HEALTH & with Nahar Hospital - an 80 bed modern multi-specialty hospital in Bhinmal, Rajasthan, and Nahar Medical Center in Mumbai has made a huge impact on the idea of giving back to the society.

Nahar Medical Center conducted a webinar on 6th June 2020, on Preventive healthcare & well- being for children. The webinar was conducted by Mr.Ajay Nahar, MD, Nahar Projects, understanding the situation of panic and the concern of parents regarding the safety of the children.

Consultant Paediatricians Dr.Uday Nadkarni, Dr.Mamata Panda & Dr.Priyaja Kartha patiently dealt with every question right from focussing on the vaccination, nutrition, mental & physical well – being to the routine hygiene & sanitization which children need to follow with this new normal.

Ms.Vandana Arora, Principal, Nahar International School gave a brief on how schools are dealing with this pandemic & precautions which school should be taken once it is fully operational.

Dr.Karuna Goyal, Gynaecologist shared, "Pregnancy in this pandemic-lockdown has been a challenge because there is anxiety, depression and due to which there have been complications so as a doctor I have always made myself available at Nahar Medical Center so none of our patients need to suffer due to non-availability of the services."

Dr.Kavita Torne, added, "This pandemic has changed the way people think about health. We see people now more updated & cautious. All our consultant doctors are available at the center as well as for online consultation so that our patients need not travel from far off places. We have already begun home health services for all our patients. We practice strict safety protocols at the center & with this new normal we wish our patients to walk in the center without any fear. This Doctor's Day we appeal to share a small tribute to all Health workers with a simple message, video, or a photo with #Shukriya on our Facebook page. Let's do our bit for the unsung heroes".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever