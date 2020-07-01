Doctor's Day special: Osteoarthritis is the most common degenerative joint disease, says Dr. Ankit Telrandhe

Dr. Ankit Telrandhe is a specialist in Joint Replacement Surgery + Arthroscopic Ligament Reconstruction Surgeries. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common degenerative joint disease and a major cause of pain and disability in adult individuals. The etiology of OA includes joint injury, obesity, aging, and heredity, says Dr. Ankit Telrandhe.

Major clinical symptoms include chronic pain, joint instability, stiffness and radiographic joint space narrowing. Although OA primarily affects the elderly, sports-related traumatic injuries at all ages can lead to post-traumatic OA.

Patients are usually over the age of 50 and complain of pain and stiffness in the affected joint(s), which is exacerbated with activity and relieved by rest. Early morning stiffness, if present, is typically less than 30 minutes.Joint tenderness and crepitus on movement may also be present. Swelling may be due to bony deformity such as osteophyte formation, or due to an effusion caused by synovial fluid accumulation.

Stages of osteoarthritis:

Stage 1 – Minor.

Stage 2 – Mild.

Stage 3 – Moderate.

Stage 4 – Severe.

Slowing Osteoarthritis Progression

Maintain a Healthy Weight. Excess weight puts additional pressure on weight-bearing joints, such as the hips and knees.

Control Blood Sugar.

Get Physical.

Protect Joints.

Choose a Healthy Lifestyle

People with OA should stick to gentle, low-impact exercise. It's important to stop exercising if you begin to feel any new or increased joint pain. Any aches that last for more than a few hours after you finish exercising mean that you’ve probably done too much. You also need to work on strength and stretching to support your joints and to maintain your flexibility.Maintaining a healthy weight can reduce stress on joints. Weight loss can help with the pain of OA, especially for OA of the knee. It may also reduce inflammation in the body.

A healthy diet can also help you get essential nutrients that might decrease inflammation and may slow the progression of arthritis. Depending on the radiological findings your doctor will guide you on the line of treatment Usually stage 1 and 2 can be treated conservatively with the aid of oral medication, topical applications and physical therapy and lifestyle modification. Its usually stage 3 and 4 which require surgical intervention such as arthroscopic debridement /unicondylar/total knee replacement surgery.

Corona pandemic: Today we are facing the global pandemic of COVID-19, due to which we are confined to our homes, which means more restriction of activity due to which our lifestyle has become more sedentary, leading to more and more joint stiffness in the elderly age group.

Dr. Ankit Telrandhe's advice to all of you would be that make use of the ample free time we have at hand, you can use the entire length of your homes take a walk for 20 min morning and evening. Follow gentle exercises taught by your therapist at home. Exercising adequately will keep your joints supple and healthy.

Take your multivitamins regularly to boost your immunity. Follow a healthy and balanced diet. Stay healthy stay safe.

For more details please contact:-

Dr. Ankit Telrandhe

CONSULTANT ORTHOPAEDIC SURGEON,

WOCKHARDT HOSPITAL MUMBAI.

Phone no. :- 9833238179

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever