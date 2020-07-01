Doctor's Day special: Shushrusha Hospital - The magical medical touch

Shushrusha Hospital boasts of a formidable reputation in Mumbai's medical fraternity by performing more than 6000 Surgeries. on 5th July 2002, Honourable Lok Sabha Speaker MR. MANOHAR JOSHI and in the presence of the First Citizen of Navi Mumbai and Our Respectable Leader and Friend DR. SANJEEV NAIK and other Dignitaries like Member of Parliament Late MR PRAKASH PARANJAPE had inaugurated the Multispeciality Hospital in Nerul Navi Mumbai.

The hospital was conceptualized and planned by Dr. Sanjay Tarlekar & Dr (MRS.) Anita S. Tarlekar, Nerul, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, ndia.

Objectives of the Hospital

To provide medical facilities for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of disease at concessional charges. To give the citizens better facilities for medical help at a reasonable charge by providing decent hospital, dispensary, and other up-to-date scientific medical and surgical amenities. To render medical aid to the needy and poor at subsidized charges Dr. Sanjay R. Tarlekar (MD, Fellowship in Invasive Cardiology, Diploma in Maritime & Diving Medicine[Norway], Post Graduate Program in Cardiology [Johns Hopkins - New York], DG Approved Medical Examiner for Seafarers, Member: European Society of Cardiology[ESC], Endocrine Society, American College of Physicians[ACP]) and Dr.(Mrs.) Anita S. Tarlekar (MD, AFIH Certifying Surgeon, DG Approved Medical Examiner for Seafarers) Shushrusha Hospital have worked extensively in the field of Cardiology and its associated wings of surgical and medical side of the cardiac disease process since their inception of medical knowledge in the community since 1992. They have Several government initiated schemes to provide medical assistance to the people living below the poverty line. Shushrusha has been successful for their earnest efforts to build a Hospital which is accessible by all.

Cardiology in Shushrusha

With state-of-the-art systems, they offer 24 hours emergency (primary) angioplasties to patients having heart attack. Shushrusha offers a full range of cardiology services, from prevention of heart disease to early disease detection to complex interventions.

Cardiac Surgery(Cardiology)

One of the lowest surgical mortality rates in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and a 95% success rate in isolated bypass surgeries. Trained all over the world, our surgical team is amongst those who had performed largest number of cardiac surgeries in the country.

Services offered:

Facilities

Cardiology,

Cardiovascular & Cardiothoracic Surgeries,

Urology,

Medical Management,

Orthopedic Surgeries,

General Surgeries,

ICCU Management,

Neurology,

Neuro Surgeries

Cardiac Care Center

The hospital has a fully equipped Cardiac Care Unit. Angiography, Angioplasty, all invasive non invasive procedures & all cardiac surgeries are done at affordable prices.

Emergency Medical Services

This facility is available 24x7 and it is fully equipped with all life support equipment's, trained Doctors and nurses.

Stroke clinic

The Stroke Clinic in Shushrusha Hospital provides early intervention in "GOLDEN HOURS" for cardiac stroke and Neuro stroke cases.

50 beds with 8 bedded well equipped ICU which has lpsaved lives of many critically ill pstients.

Shushrusha Heart Care Center & Speciality Hospital stands as a symbol of success in the face of adversity, with plans to expand and supply medical services nationwide and establish a footprint nationally and internationally.

