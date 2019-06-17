Doctors go on a token strike in Kerala

national

Doctors wear bandages on their heads a sign of protest as they participate in a rally to show solidarity during the strike to protest against an attack on on intern junior doctor, at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College & Hospital, in Kolkata. Pic/PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of the recent assault on their counterparts in West Bengal, doctors in Kerala from both private and state-run hospitals went on a token strike on Monday. While medicos from the private sector opted for a day-long strike with just the casualty services to be made available, the ones in the government sector would remain off duty for two hours from all out-patient services from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Even the teachers at the state-run Medical Colleges, would be on strike for an hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. All private clinics including dental clinics have also been asked to down their shutters for the day, a medical official said.

The protests are against the brutal attack on two junior doctors in Kolkata by the family members of a dead patient in the NRS Medical College and Hospital that took place late on June 10, doctors across the West Bengal and later across India had stopped work.

