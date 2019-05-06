Doctors initiate training programme for autistic kids

national

Child Rehabilitation Centre admits children from regions in Maharashtra and Gujarat and addresses their behavioural issues

Some of the kids at the camp

Child Rehabilitation Centre, an organisation run by doctors in Thane, has started a unique programme for autistic children. These kids have come all the way from villages in Ratnagiri, Satara, Nashik, and also some regions in Gujarat. As part of the summer programme, the kids, who are mostly deprived of proper training back home, will participate in interesting activities here.

One of the organisers of the programme, Dr Sumit Shinde, said, "Child Rehabilitation Centre has several branches in Navi Mumbai, Kharghar, Sion and Nerul, which are equipped with the required facilities to conduct therapies such as occupational therapy, sensory integration therapy and cognitive behaviour therapy. We mostly work with kids who show behavioural problems and issues in academic development."



A doctor assists a participant at the camp

Across all centres, some 40 doctors participate in this year-long training programme. Shinde continued, "Many children from villages have been coming to our centres for one to two months for therapy and treatment. Most parents from these villages don't know what autism is, so we create awareness among them and request them to send their kids for training. After the summer camp, they return home and come back again during Diwali or Christmas vacations."

About 45 to 50 students attend these vacation batches each year. Kids with learning disabilities, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, academic backwardness, language and communication issues, affected social adaptability, anxiety disorders and conduct disorders participate in these sessions.

All these problems are assessed with the help of psychometric tests. Shinde added, "Back home, these kids and their parents are assigned homework on these therapies, which is later on reviewed by the doctors.""

What is autism?

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder that affects communication and behaviour. Kids with the condition can show restricted interests and repetitive behaviour. They have difficulty with social communication and interaction.

