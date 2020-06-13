Doctors operate upon 60-year-old woman while she prepares stuffed olives

You may have heard of people singing or playing musical instruments while undergoing a brain surgery, but have you heard of someone cooking while being operated upon? A 60-year-old woman in Italy has made news after a picture of her preparing stuffed olives while undergoing a brain surgery went viral.

The picture posted on Twitter shows the woman busy preparing the stuffed olives while doctors conduct a surgery on her brain to remove a tumour. According to a report in the BBC, the woman prepared 90 Ascoli olives within the span of an hour, while doctors operated upon her temporal lobe that controls the speech and complex movements on the right part of the body. The report states that the doctors used the method to monitor her behavior during the surgery to help them adjust their work accordingly.

The surgeon was conducted in Riuniti Hospital in Italy’s Ancona and the neurosurgeon who operated on her said that the procedure went “very, very well.”

The post on Twitter shared the details of the surgery. The caption, translated from Italian, reads, “When you think you are good in the kitchen, know that this 60-year-old lady has prepared 90 ascoli olives in about an hour of surgery to remove a tumor in the left temporal lobe of the brain.”

Shared on Tuesday, the post received more than 7,200 likes and was retweeted over 1,000 times. Users commenting on the post compared the picture to a scene from a popular American medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, while some praised the woman, calling her a ‘masterchef’.

A user said, “Seems like a scene from Grey's Anatomy.” A second user said, “She’s ready for Masterchef's skill test.” Another user said, “She’s a queen!”

Woow!

