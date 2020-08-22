Doctors remove world's largest ovarian tumour weighing 50 kg from Delhi woman

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors at a private hospital in Delhi successfully removed an ovarian tumour weighing 50 kgs from a 52-year-old woman.

The woman Lakshmi (name changed), who is a local resident, had recently started experiencing difficulty in breathing, acute pain in her lower abdomen and consequently difficulty in walking and sleeping, the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals said.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the woman had a giant, progressively expanding tumour in her ovary and this was putting pressure on her intestine (intestinal adhesions) causing acute stomach ache and inability to digest food.

"In over 30 years of my experience as a surgeon, I have never come across a case where the tumour weighed almost half the person's body weight," said Dr Arun Prasad, Senior Consultant, Surgical Gastroenterology & Bariatric Surgery.

She had been gaining weight for the past few months and weighed a total of 106 kgs. Additionally, the haemoglobin of the patient had dropped to six, causing severe anaemia. A team of surgeons conducted a three-and-a-half-hour surgery for extraction of this 50 kg tumour this week.