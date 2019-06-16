Doctors say better health infrastructure could have contained Encephalitis

national

Earlier, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said the state government is doing its best to save the children

New Delhi: Medical doctors in Muzaffarpur have said that better health infrastructure could have helped contain the disease and save lives as Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) continues to claim lives in Bihar. The death toll in Bihar, which is grappling under the deadly encephalitis, touched 84 till Sunday afternoon.

Randeep Guleria, Director at AIIMS told ANI, "Unfortunately, encephalitis is common in Bihar and many types of research are being done. Our aim is to get control over the deaths. There is a need to increase health infrastructure. AIIMS is ready to give support. The central government is also looking into it. Over the next few years, we will be able to control Japanese Encephalitis."

Father of a patient admitted at Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital in Muzaffarpur: There are no arrangements here; doctors are not paying proper attention. Every hour, more children are dying. Since 12 midnight, there are no doctors, only few nurses are on duty. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/GDTXVITiMK — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2019

National President of Indian Medical Association, Doctor Ranjan Sharma said that the IMA should be roped in by the government to suggest remedies of Encephalitis, which usually breaks out in summers. "Every year it is being said that everything has been done to contain it but it still occurs. It is not the doctors who can be blamed. Lack of infrastructure, basic cleanliness and various communities working have to come up in a big way," Sharma said. "The government has to take up IMA in a very active role in suggesting ways and remedies. Every answer does not lie with the government. It is the people who are subjected to ground realities," he said.

In the wake of the fatalities, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to families of the children who died due to AES in Muzaffarpur. He also gave directions to the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the disease.

