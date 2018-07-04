Search

Doctors' strike: Jammu and Kashmir government to invoke ESMA

Jul 04, 2018, 14:15 IST | PTI

He added that ensuring adequate healthcare services had become even more imperative, especially in view of a flood alert sounded by the government due to the inclement weather conditions

Representational Image

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to deal with the strike called by the doctors in various health institutions of the state.

"The government cannot allow the hapless patients to suffer and in order to ensure that there is no disruption in the healthcare services, it has been decided that the ESMA will be invoked to deal with the strike called by the medicos," a senior officer in the Health and Medical Education department said.

The doctors in government hospitals have been demanding that they be allowed to take off on gazetted holidays like other state government employees.

