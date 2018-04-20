Documentary to shed light on sexual allegations against singer R. Kelly

The documentary also has Rocky Bivens, Kelly's former business manager and right hand man for 14 years

A documentary titled "R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes" will shed light on the various sexual allegations against American R&B singer R. Kelly.

The BBC documentary will have Kelly's former girlfriend of two years, Kitti Jones, publicly speak up about the abuse she suffered while dating the singer back in 2011, a statement said.

It will also delve on the several reports which claimed the 51-year-old artiste "knowingly and intentionally infected" a 19-year-old woman with STD.

In the documentary, which will air on Sunday, Jones claims that Kelly was "very abusive, physically, mentally, verbally. I think he gets some sort of satisfaction within himself, knowing that he's taking control over other people."

She also confirmed that during her relationship, she was part of Kelly's "sex dungeon" where she was forced to have sex with him and other people on "more than 10" occasions.

"I was introduced to one of the girls, that he told me he trained, since she was 14... those were his words. I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I'd say and her mannerisms were like mine," said Jones.

"That's when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets, he calls them his pets," she added.

The documentary also has Rocky Bivens, Kelly's former business manager and right hand man for 14 years, claiming that the speculated wedding ceremony between 27-year-old R Kelly and 15-year-old Aaliyah definitely took place.

