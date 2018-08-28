'Dodger Killer' Justin Verlander gets USD 1 million bill

other-sports

Houston Astro's pitcher Justin Verlander had to pay a whopping USD 1million for having lunch at the Cabana Cafe in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles recently. The baseball player's bill included USD 30 pancakes, a USD 42 salad and USD 1million for being the "Dodger Killer."

Last year, Verlander helped Astros beat Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series. He tweeted: "#BeverlyHillsHotel really making me pay for that World Series win. Thanks for the great lunch as always!" Later, Verlander told The Sun, "The manager came over, and we ended up laughing about it. They actually ended up comping the meal."

