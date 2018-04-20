Does Aishwarya Rai check hubby Abhishek Bachchan's phone secretly?

In a video gone viral of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actress reveals whether she checks husband Abhishek Bachchan's phone secretly



Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one ideal couple and celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary on April 20. The couple is blessed with an adorable baby girl Aaradhya Bachchan, who is now six years old.

While in every relationship, giving the independent space to your partner has become very crucial, and rightly, everyone deserves so. Peeping into each other's phones, spying on their activities often hamper relationships. Well, we could take some cue from Bollywood couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who have completed a beautiful 11-year journey together.

In a video going viral of the gorgeous beauty, she gives out on whether she checks husband, Abhishek's phone secretly. The doting actress-mother and wife's reply was, "Never."

Here is the video:

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were to team up for Shailesh R Singh's production last year. There was a lot of curiosity about the project as they were to play a cop couple in the thriller. The latest is that the makers have tweaked the script on Ash's suggestion. The duo will be given a joint narration soon. The makers are hopeful that they will give their final nod and the film rolls later this year.

