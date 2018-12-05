Does Congress want to save Agusta middleman, asks Amit Shah

national

Accusing the Congress party of playing negative politics, BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday rejected charges that extradition of AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel was a diversionary tactic and asked if the opposition wanted to save him.

Addressing a press conference here, Shah said the Congress was left with no real issue and was hence making such allegations. He asked if it was wrong to extradite the middleman who was a prime accused in the infamous AgustaWestland chopper scam.

"Congress has no other issue left. Should we not have nabbed the 'bichauliya' (middleman)? Does the opposition want to save him?" he asked.

Michel, the British national and middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, was extradited to India from Dubai and handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) late on Tuesday. Shah also expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government in Rajasthan with complete majority.

"I am sure we will form government in Rajasthan with full majority with Vasundhara (Raje) ji as the Chief Minister. People in the state have rejected caste and dynasty politics of Congress," he said.

