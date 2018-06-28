Does having acne really affect my chances of dating?

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustration/ Ravi Jadhav

I have a serious problem with acne and it has been difficult to manage because I know I have been emotionally affected by this for years. I have never spoken to anyone about it, not even my friends, because I don't know if they have the same problem as I do. It's not as bad as it used to be, because I have found a dermatologist who has helped quite a bit over the past year or so, but I am still very self-conscious about it. The problem is, I have a date with someone who my friends have introduced me to. We have only chatted online a few times so he doesn't really know what I look like in person. My photographs don't show that I have a problem with acne. I'm afraid of meeting him because I don't know how he will react. I am being childish, but this is seriously bothering me. What should I do?

This isn't as uncommon as you would think. A lot of people find it hard to deal with acne, not because they are weak or insecure, but because we are conditioned to believe that some standards of what people must look like are more acceptable than others. I know that simply asking you to ignore your feelings are not going to solve the problem, but I urge you to speak to friends about how you feel, and recognise that this is a phase that will eventually go away. You will be more confident and outgoing if you manage to face your fears, even if that doesn't sound like a sensible idea at the moment. Also, as far as this date is concerned, you are assuming way too much about this guy before a first meeting. You don't know what he looks like, what his fears are, or what his own insecurities about the way he looks may be. I suggest you meet him first and simply chat. Don't worry about anything else for now.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

