Does Kartik Aaryan have a cameo in Sunny Singh's upcoming film, Jai Mummy Di?

Updated: Dec 14, 2019, 15:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

After Sunny Singh did a cameo in Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh, it seems Kartik is all set to return the favour by doing a cameo in his Jai Mummy Di

Picture Courtesy: PR
Sunny Singh is one actor whose screen presence will surely make you go wow about him as he's a delight to watch out on screen.

Recently, the actor made a special appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan who was his co-star in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

According to the strong rumors, it's being said that the Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing a cameo in Sunny Singh's upcoming 'Mom-Com' Jai Mummy Di. As we all know that Sunny Singh shares a brotherly bond with Kartik Aaryan and both have been praised for their last two films which were loved by all the audiences.

It will be exciting to see Kartik Aaryan in a special role in Sunny Singh starrer Jai Mummy Di. Jai Mummy Di is a light-hearted family comedy that will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both families.

Jai Mummy Di is written and directed by Navjot Gulati. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, it releases on January 17, 2020.

