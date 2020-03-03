Does Katrina Kaif and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's meeting have a Gangubai Kathiawadi connection?

Katrina Kaif has been acting in Hindi films for the last 15 years. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's career spans over 24 years. The Twain never met, but it seems a union is finally on the cards. If you remember, the Bharat and Zero actress was recently spotted at the filmmaker's office and fans and a lot of other people thought this could be for a film collaboration.

Well, Mumbai Mirror reports that Kaif may be seen in a special song in his upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The song will be shot in Mumbai within a period of two weeks. However, nothing about it has been confirmed yet. This period drama that chronicles the rise and rise of India's most powerful and dreaded sex worker is all set to release on September 11.

Bhansali is a man with a vision and a perfect eye for grandeur. There are very few filmmakers who shoot their songs as gorgeously as he does. This has been the case ever since he made his debut with the charming and effervescent, Khamoshi: The Musical. Over the years, the canvas of his films has only grown bigger. Let's see what lies in store with this ambitious drama.

And coming to Katrina, she has also evolved as a wonderful dancer over the last few years. She spoke in an interview about how a choreographer once trolled her for not being able to crack a dance step. And today, she's one of the best we have. Bhansali and Kaif's union should be a memorable one.

