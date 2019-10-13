Does Luv Ranjan plan to reunite Ranbir and Deepika for a different film post Ajay Devgn's exit?

A lot has been speculated about Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor ever since it was announced back in 2018. First, it was reported Ajay Devgn would also be starring in the rom-com and Deepika Padukone would be joining the cast too. However, after a few things that didn't fall into place, Devgn opted out, at least the rumours suggested so. And the fate of the film continued hanging in the balance.

Now, a report by Pinkvilla reports the filmmaker is planning a fresh film to reunite Kapoor and Padukone, who have already romanced each other in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. A source informed the portal, "Luv is planning another drama with the same cast after Ajay told him he won't be part of his other film that was announced. Luv already had Ranbir and DP's dates for his film and this would have cost him a chance to get their dream pair again on screen. So he has started scripting another rom-com, which like his other films, will be quirky and funny too. He will start the film around February next year, exactly when he was planning to start the other one. Ranbir and DP have okayed the concept and a verbal go-ahead is already there."

All the three actors will have an immensely busy 2020 as Devgn gears up for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, a cameo in Sooryavanshi, Maidaan and an extended special appearance in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Kapoor will be seen in Shamshera and Brahmastra, both mounted on ambition and audacity. Padukone, on the other hand, has Chhapaak and '83 lined up.

Tanhaji opens in the cinemas on January 10, 2020, and also co-stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. Bhuj releases on August 14, 2020, and has an ensemble of Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra. RRR will arrive on July 30, 2020, and has Junior NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in key roles. Coming to Shamshera, this period drama by Karan Malhotra will release on July 31, 2020. The release date of Brahmastra is yet to be announced and this Superhero drama will be a trilogy on one of the most vital and fascinating chapters of the Indian Mythology. Apart from Kapoor, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Lastly, Padukone's Chhapaak and '83 will release on January 10 and April 10, 2020, respectively.

