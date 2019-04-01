Does Saina Nehwal's photo suggest she has recovered from gastroenteritis?

badminton

The former World No. 1 recently pulled out of the India Open after failing to recover from acute gastroenteritis. Do the roses suggest now it's all well for the ace shuttler?

Saina Nehwal

India badminton star Saina Nehwal yesterday posted a picture of herself on Twitter, wearing a blue jacket and a rose-print skirt in Kuala Lumpur.

Saina Nehwal recently gave a statement on the Tokyo Olympics 2020, she said, ""Yes, it [competition in 2020 Olympics] will be much tougher [than earlier three editions]. The Chinese shuttlers are playing well. More than them, a lot of other girls are playing really well. It is going to be tough,"

"But as of now, I'm not thinking about Olympics or about how I will qualify for it. I am thinking more about doing well in tournaments, improving my game and keeping myself injury free and fit," Saina said.

Asked if she is happy with what has panned out after the surgery in 2016, she said, "I am fighting, trying to improve my game and win as many matches as possible. That is what I can do and the rest I don't know, because I cannot predict results."

