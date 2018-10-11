Does she look like Sridevi?

bollywood

Rakul is nervous as hell and claims the role is the most challenging character she has played on screen. The stylists have worked overtime on styling her like Sridevi. But does Rakul look like Sri?

Rakul Preet Singh and Sridevi

The makers of the NTR biopic unveiled the first look of Rakul Preet Singh in Krish's directorial venture. The actor plays the late Sridevi in the film, which stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan and Rana Daggubati.

Take a look!

Apart from Rakul Preet in the film, Rana Daggubati plays a pivotal role in the biopic! The film is slated to release in 2019 and also stars Vidya Balan as NTR's wife, and Nandamuri Balakrishna as NTR.

