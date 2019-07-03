Does SL captain Dimuth Karunaratne look like Vicky Kaushal?

bollywood

Many fans did not seem pleased with Vicky Kaushal's comparison to Dimuth Karunaratne. The audience on Twitter expressed their dissent

Dimuth Karunaratne and Vicky Kaushal

Cricket World Cup's official handle on Tuesday posted two pictures on Twitter in which they compared Sri Lanka's skipper Dimuth Karunaratne to Bollywood actor Vicky Kausal. "While we are at it...How much does Sri Lanka captain #DimuthKarunaratne look like @vickykaushal09," Cricket World Cup tweeted.

While we are at it...How much does Sri Lanka captain #DimuthKarunaratne look like @vickykaushal09 ? pic.twitter.com/JOW264Iu2x — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

However, many fans did not seem pleased with Kaushal's comparison to Karunaratne. The audience on Twitter expressed their dissent. "Get your eyes checked from a tailor mate," one Twitter user wrote. "Only you. No one can see any resemblance," wrote another Twitter user.

In related news, Vicky Kaushal is rumoured to be dating south actress Malavika Mohanan. Talking about Vicky Kaushal and Malavika Mohanan's bond, a source told Pinkvilla, "Vicky, Sunny, Malavika, and her brother have known each other since they childhood and enjoy great camaraderie and bond together. But Vicky and Malavika apparently, have become extremely close during this. Sunny and Malavika are also good friends. In Mumbai, no matter how busy he is, he will make it a point to drop in for lunch or dinner at Malavika's home where she stays with her parents and brother. Now it seems that their relationship is becoming stronger and developing into something more intimate."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht, Bhoot Part One-The Haunted Ship and Sardar Udham Singh. He has also come aboard Meghna Gulzar's next, Sam, which is based on the life of field marshal Sam Maneckshaw, where Vicky will be playing the role of the titular character.

