'Does unblocking me mean she likes me?'

I really like this girl, so I sent her a friend request on Facebook. She didn't accept it and blocked me instead. A few days later, I noticed that she had unblocked me. Whenever we met after that, she would look at me innocently enough, but we would never speak. Before blocking me, she would sometimes smile at me. I don't know if she wants me to send a friend request again, now that she has unblocked me. I am confused and don't really know what to do.

— Jacky K

What stops you from simply saying hello, introducing yourself, and figuring out if she wants to chat with you? Why rely on social media to such an extent that you have to examine every act with a microscope? You meet her often enough, so why can't you speak instead of hoping for communication online? Don't overthink this. If she's not interested, give her an opportunity to tell you how she feels directly. Don't rely on friend requests to get a message across.

I proposed to my best friend a while ago, who responded by saying she didn't feel the same way about me. She has now started to give back everything I ever gave her, saying she doesn't want anything from me if I have given them to her on the basis of my feelings for her. What should I do?

— Nifal V

There's nothing much you can do, apart from speaking to her about why she feels the way she does. If she has no romantic feelings for you, but refuses to accept your friendship either, you should try and address that. Tell her about her importance in your life, and the possibility of continuing to be friends. The things she returns don't mean as much as the past you two have shared. If that doesn't change her mind, you may simply have to accept the loss of a friend.

