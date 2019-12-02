Does Vrushika Mehta resemble Tamannaah Bhatia?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Does Vrushika Mehta, who plays Puchki on the TV show, Yeh Teri Galiyaan, resemble Tamannaah Bhatia? Several of her pals and industry colleagues say she does. "People have been telling me about it since my college days. At that time, it did not matter. But one day, when I was browsing through social media, I saw a couple of Tamannaah's pictures and I also felt there are similarities," says Vrushika Mehta.

Vrushika Mehta made her small screen debut with Dil Dosti Dance as Sharon Rai Prakash opposite Shantanu Maheshwari. She has also been part of popular show Ishqbaaaz. She played Ishana in the show opposite Kunal Jaisingh. She made her digital debut with as Tamanna in Truth or Tamanna.

We wonder what the Baahubali actor has to say about her doppelganger on the small screen.

