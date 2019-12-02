MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Does Vrushika Mehta resemble Tamannaah Bhatia?

Updated: Dec 02, 2019, 15:57 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

We wonder what Tamannaah Bhatia has to say about her doppelganger on the small screen.

Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia

Does Vrushika Mehta, who plays Puchki on the TV show, Yeh Teri Galiyaan, resemble Tamannaah Bhatia? Several of her pals and industry colleagues say she does. "People have been telling me about it since my college days. At that time, it did not matter. But one day, when I was browsing through social media, I saw a couple of Tamannaah's pictures and I also felt there are similarities," says Vrushika Mehta.

Vrushika Mehta made her small screen debut with Dil Dosti Dance as Sharon Rai Prakash opposite Shantanu Maheshwari. She has also been part of popular show Ishqbaaaz. She played Ishana in the show opposite Kunal Jaisingh. She made her digital debut with as Tamanna in Truth or Tamanna.

We wonder what the Baahubali actor has to say about her doppelganger on the small screen.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK