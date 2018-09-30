Doesn't Shraddha look just like me, asks Saina Nehwal

tennis

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal, who has been in the news lately, shared her excitement for her upcoming biopic which stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role

Saina Nehwal and Shraddha Kapoor

London Olympics bronze medal-winning shuttler Saina Nehwal posted a picture on social media and praised actor Shraddha Kapoor, who plays Saina in the movie based on her life. "Doesn't she look just like me... Guess who? @ShraddhaKapoor #AmoleGupte @itsBhushanKumar @TSeries @deepabhatia11 @Sujay_Jairaj."

Later, she tweeted pictures of the actor with her parents and wrote: "Happy to see @ShraddhaKapoor and the team with my parents. All the best to everyone." Meanwhile, sharing the film's shooting experience, Shraddha said, "Saina's parents gave lots of love to me and they treated me like a family when I visited their home, so, it felt really nice to see them here."

Saina Nehwal is an Indian professional badminton singles player. A former world no. 1, she has won over 23 international titles, which include ten Superseries titles. Although she reached the world's 2nd in the 2009, it was only in 2015 that she was able to attain the world no. 1 ranking, thereby becoming the only female player from India and overall the second Indian player – after Prakash Padukone – to achieve this feat. She has represented India three times in the Olympics, winning a bronze medal in her second appearance.

