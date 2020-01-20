Dog become 'goodboye sandwich', drives away Monday blues of netizens

A screengrab of the video posted on Twitter by @_TheBestDogs

After a weekend, it is hard to go back to the routine followed on weekdays. People try to go on with the routine and by the time they get used to it, it’s Friday already and the chain continues. In the midst of following the daily routine, certain moments melt hearts. A viral video shows a dog adorably getting sandwiched between two breads, making internet gush over it.

The video posted on Twitter by a page called ‘Dogs are the best people’ shows a dog happily running towards its master and placing its head on a slice of bread. The master then places another slice on its head, thus creating a ‘goodboye sandwich’. The user tweets, “Did someone order a goodboye sandwhich? (sic)”

Did someone order a goodboye sandwhich? pic.twitter.com/7DIGfvtnXK — Dogs are the best people (@_TheBestDogs) January 19, 2020

The video posted on January 19, garnered more than 973, 900 views and got over 90,700 likes.Many users commented on the video of the canine, with similar pictures and how adorable the dog looks as a sandwich.

No, I asked for a budgie sandwich.



(Found on imgur, uploaded by CheeseNaps.) pic.twitter.com/e4qd5v3kjG — Bjorn van Rijszen (@MelficeSilesius) January 19, 2020

This is the exact opposite energy of this image pic.twitter.com/leoJvfmaz2 — Emerald (@Emerald_glow1) January 19, 2020

aww he looks like an oreo cookie — NervaAnims ð (@AnimsNerva) January 19, 2020

He put the bun on his head!!!!! My heart....It's too....cute.........dying..... pic.twitter.com/1MkHpqAC8u — Carly *mumble*ski (she/her) (@placeofold) January 20, 2020

GIVE ALL THE HEAD PATS! pic.twitter.com/eLXJUi9yGw — ya boy waldo (@waldo_isnt_here) January 19, 2020

The video was also retweeted more than 20,200 times.

