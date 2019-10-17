Dog fakes dramatic 'faint' to avoid to trimming of nails in viral video

A screengrab of the viral video shows the sequence in which dog fakes his dramatic fainting

A video of an adorable dog fainting dramatically at the mere sight of nail clippers is doing the rounds on the internet and has left netizens in splits.

In a recently uploaded Tiktok video, which was shared by Aashin Khosla, her pet dog is pretending to faint in order to avoid trimming his nails. The video shows the dog 'fainting', as his pet mother makes an attempt to trim his nails.

Watch the hilarious video here:





The dog falls backwards as his she waves the nail clippers towards him. As the owner tries to trim his nails, he pretends to faint, leaving his owner in splits.

The dramatic video is winning over everyone on the internet. The video was shared on Tiktok and has garnered over 5 lakhs views and over 600000 likes. Over 2,000 users shared the hilarious video and commented on the dog's epic performance.

One user said, "Such a drama king,", while another commented, "Hats off to the dog's acting."

Here's how people reacted to the video:



A screengrab of the viral video



