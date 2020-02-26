Dog, separated from owner, gets himself reported missing at police station

Texas: Even a dog knows that if one’s lost, then it is best to head to police station. And this canine in Texas, who got separated from her human, approached to the local police station to report himself missing, surprising the officers too, Mirror reported.

Officers were in for a surprise when the dog, named Chico, calmly walked into the police station and went to the counter to report himself missing. Sgt Rusty Martin, one of the first officers who met Chico at the police station to report his 'case', thought that the canine was on a stroll and had dropped by to visit them and 'brighten up their day'. "He didn’t seem distressed about his lost status at all," he said.

The officer added that the dog received a lot of attention from the officers who were playing with him with tennis balls at the lobby. Chico’s name tag had fallen from his collar.

Animal Control was called to check him for his micro chip, but by the time they arrived, Chico had snuck out of the police station and none of the officers realised. It seems the dog knew his way back to his owner’s house and managed to go home.

The officer also said that the owner of the dog responded the next day, saying that he is the owner of the dog and he returned home. He also said that the dog’s owner stays a mile away from the station.

The dog received praises from the people for his actions with many being of the opnion that he should be recruited to the police force. A person, Susan Ryan, was quoted in the report saying, "I think Chico was definitely applying for a job. Look how sharp he's looking. Very impressive." While another person, Celia Mutt was quoted in the report saying, "OMG! How cute is this. I'm sure the officers loved this. What a handsome applicant... I'll hire him."