Oh my dog!

Some dogs provide security, others give companionship, and, there are those that make millions chuckle, thanks to the Internet's reach. Charlie the golden retriever is one such cool canine with a massive following. Joined by fellow golden retriever Buddy, Daisy who is a Landseer as well as Newfoundland and 'sassy cat' Sophie, the villain, their daily escapades offer laughs by the minute.

The antics of this pack based out of Ohio aren't like the funny variety on Animal Planet. These crisply edited videos have witty subtitles peppered with millennial-speak that make them relatable and instant mood-uppers. It's hard to not guffaw while watching the trio take turns as they say thanks on Thanksgiving Day, or crack up at their food reviews [meats - yes; broccoli - hell, no]. Either way, these videos will lift your spirits after a long day.

