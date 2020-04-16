Dog zone! CR teams feed over 200 stray dogs on its premise amid lockdown

Dog zone! Central Railway has now got out its teams to feed over 200 stray dogs at various locations inside railway yards, station compounds and workshops. As many as 120 dogs have been fed regularly inside the vast Parel workshop itself and hundreds more at its other locations across the zone.

Officials said there are about 120 to 130 stray dogs inside the workshop at Parel and a few rail employees and the RPF have now taken up their care and started feeding them regularly.

"They are fed twice daily with the help of RPF post at Parel Workshop and Railway Workshop employees," a senior official said.

The workshop is spread in an area of 14 hectares with a covered area of 5500 sq. m. The rail track length in the workshop is 5.5 km.

CR officials as a humanitarian gesture and care towards stray animals, street dogs were also fed by a team of commercial officers at Kalyan, which is a bigger rail hub.

Central and Western Railways and the IRCTC have been distributing food with its motive of *"No One Sleeps Hungry"*, IRCTC West Zone Base Kitchens on April 4 have provided 6,000 and 3,000 community Bhojans from its Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad Base Kitchens respectively with the Commercial and RPF Department of Railways also chipping in by using its force for distribution of these meals.

