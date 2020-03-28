Hrithik Roshan urges people to stay at home with a paw-dorable post!

Hrithik Roshan's latest post has taken the internet by storm, but for a change, it is not because of the superstar but his pet dog that is grabbing eyeballs with his cuteness. Late night on Thursday, Hrithik posted a photo on Instagram where he is seen with his pet dog Zane. To reinforce the need to stay indoors in the prevailing situation, Hrithik Roshan made Zane deliver the message.

The star shared a photograph on social media from his home gym and wrote, "Zane wants to tell you to stay home like his daddy (sic)." Looks like this was also Roshan's way to say that pets do not catch or spread the virus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) onMar 26, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT

The actor has taken the responsibility to educate and warn his fans. After all, prevention is better than cure! Hrithik is using his social media to inspire people to overcome this situation, motivate them to indulge in indoor activities and consistently finding ways to help people.

Following this lockdown situation, Hrithik has been in full support to the government and extending help to them in every way he can. He had earlier posted a video where he requested people to stay home and be safe but we know that Hrithik enjoys super fandom among youngsters and we hope that it conveys the message to them.

Stay home, stay safe, guys!

