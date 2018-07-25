Dogs maul woman to death in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district

The deceased has been identified as Sursatai Devi. "Around 10 dogs mauled the woman to death when she was working in the farm. Her body will be sent for post-mortem," SHO of Kaptanganj Police Station Shyam Lal Yadav said

Representational Picture

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly mauled to death by more than half a dozen dogs while she was working at a farm near her house in Gaunria village of Kushinagar district this evening, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sursatai Devi. "Around 10 dogs mauled the woman to death when she was working in the farm. Her body will be sent for post-mortem," SHO of Kaptanganj Police Station Shyam Lal Yadav said. The latest incident has brought back memories of the death of 13 children in such attacks in Sitapur district since last November.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever