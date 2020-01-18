Dolittle Movie Review: Re-imagined but uninspiring

Dolittle

U/A; Adventure, Comedy

Director: Stephen Gaghan

Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Jessie Buckley, John Cena, Harry Collett, Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Craig Robinson, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson

Stephen Gaghan's revisit of the classic character, Dolittle, a famed veterinarian in 19th-century Victorian England, based on the second of Hugh Lofting's Doctor Dolittle books, 'The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle,' is a busy and quirky send-up. The film follows the doctor on a quest to a mythical island to find a cure for Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley), poisoned by the conniving Lord Badgley (Jim Broadbent) and Dolittle's archenemy (of sorts) Doctor Mudfly (Michael Sheen).

The film begins with an animated prologue that informs us about Dolittle secluding himself behind the walls of Dolittle Manor following the death of his wife Lily (Kasia Smutniak) seven years ago. Thereafter the narrative expands on Dolittle's coming out of hiding, reliving Lily's fateful voyage, before she was lost in a storm out at sea and also includes his interactions with Rassoulim (Antonio Banderas) and the ferocious tiger Barry (Ralph Fiennes) - whilst he and his furry friends embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the antidote to save the Queen.

Probably targeted as a family film, and particularly aimed at the under 12 category, this film, even though feel good and smile worthy(precious few times), doesn't quite get the audience going. It basically plays out like a frenetically paced, jumbled-up series of set-pieces that are charmless and fail to invite involvement. Even the inveterate eccentricities of Robert Downey Jr. and a host of A listers' like Rami Malek, John Cena, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson lending voice to the animals, doesn't add up to a valid reason to watch this mess. Everyone here appears to fighting to be heard and the cacophony only gets louder and more and more distressing as the film proceeds to a rather belabored, beleaguering climax!

