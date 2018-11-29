Dolly Ki Doli actor Paras Saluja turns producer

bollywood

Paras Saluja who featured in Sonam Kapoor-starrer Dolly Ki Doli, will turn producer with the upcoming movie Life Behind Bars

Paras Saluja

Actor Paras Saluja, who featured in Sonam Kapoor-starrer Dolly Ki Doli, will turn producer with the upcoming movie Life Behind Bars. "'Life Behind Bars' will show how the experience of going behind bars changes a person. The movie has a fresh content. Viewers will enjoy watching it," Paras said in a statement.

Paras will also play the lead role. "The movie will be directed by Ajoy Raman. It will release in April next year under my production house - Icarus Tourism And Media Services Pvt Ltd," he said. He plans to send the movie to film festivals first and then release it in theatres across India and China.

Dolly Ki Doli, which released on January 23, 2015 also starred Sonam Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles besides Rajkummar Rao.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever