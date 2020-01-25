Dolly Parton challenge: Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar share hilarious pictures
After the Kiki challenge and #WhatsInYourDabba challenge, celebrities are going crazy over Dolly Parton's challenge
Online trends that have taken the internet by storm never cease to stop and now, after the Kiki challenge and #WhatsInYourDabba challenge, netizens are going crazy over the new one that is trending. The new challenge is rapidly gaining popularity among celebrities as well.
The challenge is called Dolly Parton's challenge. In this challenge, social media users share a collage of four different pictures of themselves showing their display photo for social media platforms - LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.
Sara Ali Khan was one of the first celebrities to take up the challenge. She shared a collage of four pictures on her Instagram handle showcasing four different emotions. Sharing the picture on social media, she wrote, "Insta is my A game. Tinder for the flame. For Linkedin one can try to be tame. FB for those throwbacks, no shame. Different personalities, but Sara's still the same. Sara ka Saara, Sara."
View this post on Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandes was the next to take up the challenge. Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, she wrote, "Forever good hair days!"
View this post on Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's production house shared a collage of the superstar's four different emotions.
View this post on Instagram
Producer Karan Johar also joined the challenge. Karan also penned his thoughts about the challenge on his Instagram handle.
View this post on Instagram
As you know I am a man of many expressions!! Many a time I am asked why I pout so much! Well I don’t have an answer to that! I pout as soon as a camera is within 10 feet of me! I can’t help myself! It’s an inbuilt mechanism that activates itself on its own and no amount of requests for a smile or a candid laugh can take my pout away from me! It’s a part of my lip till fillers replace it...It’s now a part of my personality! I suck my cheeks, squint my eyes...pretend I am Brad Pitt ( in my head) and Voila! You have a 47 year old man who thinks he is Paris Hilton! ( also known as a midlife crisis) ...I am happy! So please don’t rain on my pout parade! âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
While the challenge has Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder, Priyanka Chopra set a new bar for the challenge by bringing in 'Bumble' and 'Bumble Bizz', replacing it with Tinder and Linkedin.
View this post on Instagram
Ayushmann gave it his own twist by posting stills from his two films.
View this post on Instagram
Before this, the celebrities participated in #WhatsInYourDabba challenge as they took to their Instagram handles to share their Dabba story.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe