Dolly Parton challenge: Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar share hilarious pictures

Online trends that have taken the internet by storm never cease to stop and now, after the Kiki challenge and #WhatsInYourDabba challenge, netizens are going crazy over the new one that is trending. The new challenge is rapidly gaining popularity among celebrities as well.

The challenge is called Dolly Parton's challenge. In this challenge, social media users share a collage of four different pictures of themselves showing their display photo for social media platforms - LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.

Sara Ali Khan was one of the first celebrities to take up the challenge. She shared a collage of four pictures on her Instagram handle showcasing four different emotions. Sharing the picture on social media, she wrote, "Insta is my A game. Tinder for the flame. For Linkedin one can try to be tame. FB for those throwbacks, no shame. Different personalities, but Sara's still the same. Sara ka Saara, Sara."

Jacqueline Fernandes was the next to take up the challenge. Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, she wrote, "Forever good hair days!"

Shah Rukh Khan's production house shared a collage of the superstar's four different emotions.

Producer Karan Johar also joined the challenge. Karan also penned his thoughts about the challenge on his Instagram handle.

While the challenge has Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder, Priyanka Chopra set a new bar for the challenge by bringing in 'Bumble' and 'Bumble Bizz', replacing it with Tinder and Linkedin.

Ayushmann gave it his own twist by posting stills from his two films.

Before this, the celebrities participated in #WhatsInYourDabba challenge as they took to their Instagram handles to share their Dabba story.

