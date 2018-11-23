Dolly Parton wants to die on stage

hollywood

Country music legend Dolly Parton has no plans to retire and would like to die on stage mid-performance

Country music legend Dolly Parton has no plans to retire and would like to die on stage mid-performance. "It will happen when it happens. That's how I feel. I am grateful that I am still here. So many people have more talent than I've ever dreamed of having that never get to see dreams come true. There's a whole lot to be said for loving your work and having confidence in yourself. I never once thought of retiring..." Parton told people.com.

She added: "I just hope I fall dead in the middle of a song, hopefully one I wrote, right on stage. That's the way I go!". However, the "Jolene" singer said she would think about slowing down if her husband needed her. "If my husband needed me, or someone in my family, I would put him first. I've always put myself first and my career first, but if something were to happen to him, I would pull back on that."

However, Parton wouldn't retire completely. She said: "I'd still find a way to work, still find a way to be productive."

