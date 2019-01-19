Dolly Sohi's first negative avatar on Television

television

Dolly Sohi. Pic/Instagram account

Actress Dolly Sohi of "Kalash" fame says she is excited and nervous about playing a negative role in a TV show for the first time.

Although her character in "Meri Durga" had grey shades, but this would be the first time that she will come as an out-and-out baddie in the upcoming show "Khoob Ladi Mardaani Jhansi Ki Rani".

"I'm really excited and nervous at the same time about playing a negative role for the first time. Most of my characters have been very positive. People have loved me as Raano in 'Kalash' and 'Saroj' in 'Bhabhi'," Dolly said in a statement.

"My characters have cried a lot, but now my character will be a troublemaker in '...Jhansi Ki Rani'," she added. The show also stars Anushka Sen and Jason Shah.

