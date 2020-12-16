Watch Video: Dolphins make a splash in Vashi Creek and Mumbaikars are delighted

Mumbaikars spotted dolphins playing over Vashi Creek on Friday and they can’t have enough of the the viral video. After an insurmountable lockdown, watching something so joyous is giving many people hope for a positive tomorrow.

Many took to twitter to share the video of what appears to be two baby dolphins playing in the creek.

mid-day online had earlier reported that dolphins may have made an appearance along Mumbai’s coastline earlier than usual this year.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, conservation biologist and Malabar Hill resident Darshan Khatau, who has been documenting the movement of the Indian Ocean humpback dolphin annually for the last four years, said sporadic sightings of dolphins were usually seen from the second or third week of December annually up to last week of May (just before the monsoon season).

“This year, they arrived unusually early during the third week of November,” said Khatau. He spotted three individuals off Malabar Hill from November 15 and 16 onwards and has been regularly photographing them since.

“In previous years, the maximum number of individuals has been 12 in one pod. The early arrival could be due to shifts in ocean currents leading to more prey availability along the Mumbai coast,” he said.

