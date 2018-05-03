Dombivli girl tops OBC girls' category in Maharashtra Public Service Commission

Sheetal Bandgar from Sangli has secured the first rank in the exam across categories, while Shivaji Jakapure from Nanded has ranked first in the general category



Shruti Kanade celebrates her success with her parents

With the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) declaring the results for the sales tax examination on Wednesday, Dombivli girl Shruti Kanade topped the OBC girls' category with a score of 135/200. She was just a mark away from being the overall topper among girls, a position secured by Sheetal Bandgar from Sangli. Shivaji Jakapure from Nanded has ranked first in the general category. Of the total 3,30,909 candidates, who appeared for the prelim examination, 4,430 qualified for the mains.

Kanade, an M.Sc Biotechnology degree holder, decided to opt for civil services during her Masters course, after attending lectures of a number of civil services officers. "Their words were very inspiring. It helped me realise that civil services is something that will suit my personality and job profile as well," said Kanade.

Kanade, who has been preparing for MPSC since 2015, worked in the research and development industry for a brief period after completing her Masters. "Soon I realised that it was not something I wanted to do and that my desired area of work was civil services," she said.

While Kanade has already cleared the excise department examination and is waiting for her joining letter, now she also has the option of entering the sales tax department. She said, "My aim is to clear the main MPSC examination for the Class I officer post. I will be appearing for it in June."

3,30,909

Number of candidates appearing for the examination

4,430

Number of candidates qualifying for the mains

