Domestic cricketers set for IPL-like bubble

As domestic cricketers from 38 states descend on six bio-secure bubbles (Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Vadodara, Indore and Chennai) today to get ready for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, starting from January 10, domestic cricketers will get a first-hand feel of what it's like playing under stringent restrictions due to COVID-19.

After the six-day mandatory quarantine, each team will get two practice sessions before entering the competition. A smooth and incident-free conduct of the tournament is of massive importance to the BCCI as they aim to host England and then the T20 World Cup later this year.

The BCCI along with six state associations, which are conducting the tournament, are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth affair. Apart from basic sanitisation processes put in place, there is a stringent protocols, almost like the IPL, put in place by the BCCI to conduct the domestic T20 tournament.

Rigorous testing

The BCCI has mandated three RT-PCR tests as soon as the players arrive. The second and third tests will be conducted on the third and sixth day before they enter the bio-secure environment.

Parameds and doctors

All state associations have been advised to have at least two doctors, 12 parameds (two each with one team) and 18 security guards (three each with one team) to ensure there is no breach of the bio-secure bubble. To supervise the entire conduct at one centre, a single point contact person is appointed. The names and numbers of the doctors and parameds are shared with every team member.

Separate bubbles and zones

Players and support staff will be a part of a separate bio-bubble, while match officials, match and venue management members, commentators and broadcasters will form a separate bio-bubble. There are three zones created: Zone 1 will be for only players, match officials and field of play staff. Zone 2 is for all operational staff within the stadium and Zone 3 for areas outside the stadium but within the boundary walls.

Zero-contact with hotel staff

Stringent protocols are put in place at the team hotels where for the first six days of quarantine, additional towels and bed linen will be placed outside the door. The player has to open the door a minute after the doorbell rings. A designated dining area will be set up. Designated staff will be appointed to collect food ordered from outside the hotel.

Single occupancy

Domestic players usually share room. However, this time, all rooms will be strictly single occupancy ones. Only one team will be on a single floor to rule out cross-infection. Hotels have been carefully chosen to ensure minimal travel to the venue. There will be a dedicated lift for players. The ground staff have been instructed to prepare pitches during non-training hours.

No fans and media

The BCCI has not permitted fans at the ground. Even family members of the players may not be allowed to enter the venue. Media too will not be allowed on match or training days. When asked how the selectors will watch the matches, a state association official told mid-day: "They will be accommodated in the President's Box at the Wankhede Stadium. No one will be allowed to go anywhere near the players."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news