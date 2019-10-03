Domestic help arrested for theft at Piyush Goyal's house

Gamdevi cops have arrested a servant who was working at Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s residence for stealing valuables worth Rs 50 thousand. The police have arrested the servant from Delhi, while he was running away. A team of cops rushed to Delhi by flight and laid a trap to arrest the servant. The accused has been identified as Vishnu Kumar Vishwakarma (28) and he is in police custody.

On September 17, 2019, Seema Goyal, wife of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was leaving her residence to go to Delhi. She realized that some of the silver valuables, flowerpot and clothes are missing from her house along with their servant Vishnukumar. A complaint was registered with the Gamdevi police station under IPC section 381 (Theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 408 (Criminal breach of trust by a servant). The complaint was made against Vishnu Kumar Vishwakarma, who was working at Goyal's residence at Villa Orbit, Napean Sea Road from the last 4 months.

As soon as the complaint was filed, a team was formed by Gamdevi police to track down the accused. As Goyal's family knew that Vishnukumar had a permanent address of New Delhi, a team was immediately dispatched to Delhi to track him down on September 18. The team was tracking his location when they got information that he is coming to New Delhi by train. A trap was laid at the Railway station and he was nabbed at once. The cops have recovered Rs 35,000, 2 watches, 5 mobile phones, amounting to Rs 89,000.

During investigations, Vishnukumar didn't reveal what he had done to the stolen valuables. The cops also learnt that he had committed data theft. "He has been booked under IPC section 381 (theft by a servant) and 408 (breach of trust by a servant) and also relevant sections of IT Act 2000. We are yet to find out what he has done with the data," told a police source, on condition of anonymity.

