MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Domestic help arrested for theft at Piyush Goyal's house

Updated: Oct 03, 2019, 12:53 IST | Anurag Kamble

The minister's flat is located in the plush Napean Sea Road area of south Mumbai

This image has been used for representational purposes only
This image has been used for representational purposes only

Gamdevi cops have arrested a servant who was working at Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s residence for stealing valuables worth Rs 50 thousand. The police have arrested the servant from Delhi, while he was running away. A team of cops rushed to Delhi by flight and laid a trap to arrest the servant. The accused has been identified as Vishnu Kumar Vishwakarma (28) and he is in police custody.

On September 17, 2019, Seema Goyal, wife of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was leaving her residence to go to Delhi. She realized that some of the silver valuables, flowerpot and clothes are missing from her house along with their servant Vishnukumar. A complaint was registered with the Gamdevi police station under IPC section 381 (Theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 408 (Criminal breach of trust by a servant). The complaint was made against Vishnu Kumar Vishwakarma, who was working at Goyal's residence at Villa Orbit, Napean Sea Road from the last 4 months.

As soon as the complaint was filed, a team was formed by Gamdevi police to track down the accused. As Goyal's family knew that Vishnukumar had a permanent address of New Delhi, a team was immediately dispatched to Delhi to track him down on September 18. The team was tracking his location when they got information that he is coming to New Delhi by train. A trap was laid at the Railway station and he was nabbed at once. The cops have recovered Rs 35,000, 2 watches, 5 mobile phones, amounting to Rs 89,000. 

During investigations, Vishnukumar didn't reveal what he had done to the stolen valuables. The cops also learnt that he had committed data theft. "He has been booked under IPC section 381 (theft by a servant) and 408 (breach of trust by a servant) and also relevant sections of IT Act 2000. We are yet to find out what he has done with the data," told a police source, on condition of anonymity.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbai crime newsCrime Newspiyush goyal

This 3D art of Mahatma Gandhi by Akbar Momin will leave you amazed

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK