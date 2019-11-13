Dominant St Teresa's blank Auxilium Convent 3-0

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

St Teresa's Convent (Santacruz) maintained their impressive winning form and defeated Auxilium Convent (Wadala) 3-0 to record their second successive win in a girls U-16 Division-I Group 'A' league match of the MSSA inter-school hockey tournament at the SAI ground in Kandivli yesterday.

St Teresa's, the reigning champions, had earlier defeated Anjuman Khairul Islam School 9-0 in their opening match.

The Santacruz girls asserted their dominance with two early goals as Hetal Goswami and Noella D'Souza found the back of the net from goals in the third and the sixth minutes respectively. St Teresa's added one more in the second quarter when Wilona Rodrigues hit the target in the 19th minute to complete the tally.

Asmi shines for MIG

In another Group 'A' encounter, Mary Immaculate Girls (Borivli) blanked Anjuman Khairul Islam School 4-0.



Asmi Dukhande scored two goals while Avril Fernandes and Nishka Billava got one each for the Borivli team.

Carmel of St Joseph win

In the third match of the day, Carmel of St Joseph (Malad) got the better of Duruelo Convent (Bandra) 2-0.

Alreya D'Souza and Shriya Sharma got the goals for the Malad outfit.

