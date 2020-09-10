Dominic Thiem becomes first Austrian to reach US Open semi-finals

Dominic Thiem of Austria celebrates the second set win during his Men's Singles quarter-finals match against Alex de Minaur of Australia on Day Ten of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Queens borough of New York City. Pic/AFP

Dominic Thiem on Thursday became the first Austrian ever to reach the semifinals of the US Open.

In the quarter-final match against Alex de Minaur, Thiem secured a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over his opponent. De Minaur, 21, was bidding to become the youngest US Open semifinalist since Juan Martin del Potro in 2009.

Thiem will now take on Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final of the competition. "I had a great feeling from the first moment on. There is no Roger, Rafa, Novak, but there is Daniil, Sascha and Pablo now," US Open's official website quoted Thiem as saying.

"There are three other amazing players. Every single one of us deserves this first major title. Everybody will give it all. Once we step on the court, those other three are forgotten anyway," he added.

